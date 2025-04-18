.

Claudia Valentina Shares 'Cry Them Dry' Video

(BT PR) Claudia Valentina releases her brand-new single "Cry Them Dry" along with the music video via Electric Feel. The track, which is a continuation of Claudia's raw yet genre-less sound, is a soulful ballad about working through heartbreak.

Claudia says, "I like raw lyrics that make you really understand the feeling and in the case of 'Cry Them Dry' it's essentially just deep sh*t that rhymes. Hearing the song, you'll understand it has a lot of meaning but I'll leave it at that. I wanted to strip everything away and make it raw.

"It's about the inevitable loss that we all have to face. To wrap up how f***ed everything is and can be in a song is pretty hard but I feel like it captures that feeling pretty well-it's about escapism and the void of a bad bitch when she's by herself."

"Cry Them Dry" is available now and follows previous singles "When I'm High" and "Diamonds On My Teeth", all of which will be available on her forthcoming EP later this year.

In addition to the track, Claudia unveils the accompanying music video. Candid and unfiltered, the video is simple yet vulnerable, as Claudia showcases her incredible vocal ability and musicianship with a breathtaking live performance.

