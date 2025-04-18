Davido Releases New Album '5ive'

(Orienteer) 4x Grammy-nominated afrobeats icon Davido makes waves once again with the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album 5ive. The 17-track project is an electrifying fusion of sounds, featuring some of the biggest names in music and culture, cementing Davido's reputation as one of the most influential and multi-faceted artists of his generation.

5IVE is a culturally fluid album that explores a range of sounds, from high-energy Afrobeats to smooth R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall. Davido continues to push creative boundaries, tapping into his global appeal while staying true to his African roots. The album boasts an impressive lineup of features, including Musa Keys, Becky G, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, and more.

Speaking on the album, Davido went on to share "This '5IVE' album? Man, it means everything to me. It's more than just a number - it's a statement of where I stand, five albums in. Getting to work with artists that I love and respect from all over the world on this project was a blessing. Different sounds, different cultures, but one vibe! This one right here shows my growth, my journey, and where I am now in my life and my artistry."

At the heart of the album is the standout track, "Offa Me" featuring Grammy-winning artist Victoria Monét. The upbeat, genre-blending track - produced by Haitian DJ and record producer - Michael Brun, showcases an undeniable chemistry between the two artists, blending Afrobeats, R&B, and soul into a seamless groove.

Speaking of the track, Davido shared "Offa Me came together so naturally - pure energy, pure music. Victoria is such an incredible artist, and our sounds blended in a way that felt effortless. It's that perfect mix of both our worlds, something sexy but still makes you move."

Following the massive success of his 2023 smash hit "Unavailable" with Musa Keys, Davido builds upon his signature sound, crafting an album that speaks to multiple audiences worldwide. To commemorate the release of 5IVE, this month Davido set off on a 5-stop underplay run, hitting five major cities - Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Paris, and London - offering fans an up-close and personal experience with him as he debuted tracks from the new album - in an exclusive live setting. Throughout the run David was joined by 5IVE album collaborators Victoria Monet, Shenseea and YG Marley who supported his North American dates. Stream the new album here

