Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'

(The GreenRoom) Following this week's announcement of his 11th studio album BROKEN BRANCHES out June 13, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley returns to his bluegrass-tinged roots with the release of "Well Well Whiskey," available everywhere today.

"Well Well Whiskey" finds Bentley face-to-face with the bottle and all the trouble it brings with a foot-stomping beat and standout solo from acclaimed guitarist Bryan Sutton.

"When I first heard 'Well Well Whiskey,' it made me think of my UP ON THE RIDGE album, which leaned heavily on the power of acoustic instruments. I heard a lot of the same opportunity for the guys in the studio to contribute ideas and collaborate together in the same spirit of that earlier project," Bentley explains. "There is nothing more fun than turning the musicians loose on a track like this and seeing what they come up with. I definitely see this one making it into our live show this summer."

The new track is the third release from BROKEN BRANCHES, following its already Top 30 lead single "She Hates Me," which marked the biggest radio debut of Bentley's career and has hailed for being "classic, comedic Bentley" (Billboard) with "anthemic energy" (Country Central). Described as "a song that celebrates fixing things - from busted alternators to broken hearts" (Rolling Stone), "Cold Beer Can" quickly struck a chord with fans and critics alike, saluting "blue-collar friendship, family ties, brotherhood, and life's best moments" (Music Row). Like those before it, "Well Well Whiskey" finds Bentley doubling down on what makes his music stick: well crafted songs with dynamic musicianship and a commitment to doing things a little differently.

Known for his "raucous" and "electrifying" live performances (Whiskey Riff), Bentley is set to bring new music from the 11-song collection as well as fan favorite hits on the road this summer. Kicking off on May 29 in Austin, Texas, the BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR will feature support from rising country star Zach Top and new Warner Music duo The Band Loula. Continuing the path built from the ground up, as an entrepreneur, he has opened four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son" and recently released ROW 94 - a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only "three ingredients and the truth" at Kentucky's Green River Distilling Co.

