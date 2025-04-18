Fontaines D.C. Expand Romance Album For Deluxe Edition

(TOC) In line with their biggest North American tour to date kicking off this week in Seattle, Dublin quintet Fontaines D.C. have released a deluxe edition of their acclaimed fourth album ROMANCE. Available on all digital services via XL Recordings, ROMANCE (Deluxe Edition) adds three songs to the original 11 track album.

In addition to the recent "It's Amazing To Be Young" and its stunning, Luna Carmoon-directed music video, the deluxe album also features the brand new, James Ford-produced song "Before You I Just Forget".

Completing the trio is a live, stripped-back version of "Starburster" that sees the band melding their biggest song to date with David Lynch's "In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)", which originally featured on the soundtrack of Lynch's 1977's Eraserhead film.

Speaking on the new music, Conor Curley said "'Before You I Just Forget' is a song that started with a vision of this really blown out sound, something that heaved and shifted with new details, becoming apparent every time you would listen. Like never being able to step in the same river twice, the song morphs and changes, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian."

The release precedes a huge summer of live activity for Fontaines D.C. In addition to the 24 date North American tour-their first headline shows in the States since 2022-which culminates in three sold out shows at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on May 16-18, the band will perform to 100,000 people across four sold out UK outdoor headline shows this summer. These include a 45,000-capacity event at London's Finsbury Park on July 5 alongside events in Manchester, Cardiff and Newcastle. These shows will crown sold-out headline dates around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia and North America alongside a run of high-profile festival appearances.

Stream the deluxe album here and see the upcoming tour dates below:

18 April - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

19 April - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

21 April - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

22 April - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

24 April - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

25 April - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) (SOLD OUT)

26 April - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

28 April - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

29 April - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

30 April - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

2 May - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

3 May - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

4 May - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live (SOLD OUT)

6 May - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue (SOLD OUT)

7 May - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 May - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10 May - Washington, DC - The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

11 May - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa (SOLD OUT)

13 May - Albany, NY - Empire Live (SOLD OUT)

14 May - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

7 June - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

9 June - Lyon, France - Nuts de Fourviere (SOLD OUT)

10 June - Arles, France - Theatre Antique (SOLD OUT)

12 June - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound

14 June - Hradec Králové, Czechia - Rock For People

17 June - Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)

17 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

18 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories

Fontaines D.C. Reveal North American Tour Plans

News > Fontaines D.C.