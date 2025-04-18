Gabry Ponte And Village People Revamp Classic With 'Frequency (Go West)'

(UR) Heads turn across the globe as Gabry Ponte, one of modern dance music's leading forces, fuses sonics with iconic music group Village People to revamp their 1979 smash hit 'Go West.'

Grammy-nominated artist Gabry Ponte is held in high regard as one of Italy's greatest music exports Having first shot to fame as founding member of Eiffel 65 in the gleaming success of 90s breakthrough single 'Blue (da ba dee).' Today, Gabry Ponte remains an ever-evolving leader in electronic music and prepares for yet another career milestone as the official representative of San Marino in The Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Taking place next month in Basel, Switzerland, he performs spirited dance anthem 'Tutta L'Italia.'

From one musical star to another, American music group Village People are synonymous with upbeat chart-topping sing-along anthems that resonate across the planet. From 'Macho Man' to 'In The Navy' and their biggest hit 'Y.M.C.A.' However, it is another of the group's beloved fan favourites, 1979 release 'Go West,' which has caught the ear of Gabry Ponte and now goes under the influence of his renowned dance beats.

'Frequency (Go West)' bounces in on the instantly recognisable melody of the Village People original with revamped vocal delivery made to spark flames on dancefloors worldwide. The seamless fusion of classic soul-led disco-pop and driving modern dance beats laid down by Gabry Ponte make for an immediate dopamine hit and the sing-along chorus is sure to unite and inspire meaningful moments of friendship throughout the upcoming summer festival season.

