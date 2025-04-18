Jaws of Brooklyn Celebrate 'Crush On You' Release With Sold Out Show

(GLG) Jaws of Brooklyn is back with their sophomore album, Crush on You, set for release today. Marking a new chapter for the band, the album celebrates resilience, reinvention, and the sheer joy of making music together. The band launches into their sold out Seattle album release show tonight at Baba Yaga, with performances on Fox 13 and King 5's New Day Northwest, as well as airplay on KEXP.
Building on the retro-infused rock and soul sound that defined their debut album, The Shoals, Crush on You embraces the spirit of renewal. "We love playing together, and when we lost our first lead singer, we knew we wanted to keep going," the band shares. "We have a crush on Jaws of Brooklyn-being in this band is an adventure. The title represents that sense of playful fun and the energy we've rediscovered."
Recorded once again at Sundrop Sound in Florence, Alabama, with Grammy-winning producer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Maggie Rose), Crush on You sees the addition of powerhouse vocalist Gretchen Lemon and keyboardist Dana Dysart. The recording features a return of background all-star vocalists, Shanay Johnson (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, Roger Waters) and Karita Law (Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard) to round out the sound and expand their sonic exploration.
The album's seven tracks encapsulate Jaws of Brooklyn's signature blend of 60's garage-inspired guitar licks, girl-group harmonies, pounding rhythms, and infectious choruses, with expanded sonic elements that push their sound even further. Stream the new album here
