Jenna DeVries Says 'Someone's Gotta Give' With New Single

(PN) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jenna DeVries releases highly-anticipated new single "Someone's Gotta Give." The single is out now on all digital streaming platforms. The single debuted on All New Country on Spotify, and New in Country on Apple Music.

Jenna DeVries doesn't just nod to the '90s country legends - she channels their passion. "Someone's Gotta Give" is a steel-toed heartbreak anthem that could sit alongside the greats like Trisha Yearwood or Shania Twain, but it's undeniably DeVries's own storm to sing through.

With lines like, "Our therapist is choosing sides / I'm not sure it's yours or mine / We're two wrongs without a right," DeVries sets the tone: this isn't a breakup ballad; it's a battlefield confessional. Her voice is equal parts velvet and venom, holding space for those brutal moments of realization in a fractured relationship. She twists the knife with poetic sharpness: "Part poet and masochist / Waging war on a pacifist / Ironic isn't it, right?" - and just when you think she might pull back, she doubles down with a pre-chorus that speaks to all the lessons we thought we learned: "I thought I'd live and learn / But what do I know?"

The production, helmed by Don Miggs (known for work with Dolly Parton, Mick Fleetwood, and more), wraps DeVries' raw vocals in a warm, rootsy glow that lets every word hit with weight. It's the kind of track that feels like both a throwback and a breakthrough - a barroom ballad built for blasting in your car with tears in your eyes and fire in your soul. "Someone's Gotta Give" is DeVries at her boldest yet - proof that country's future is safe in the hands of women who aren't afraid to write what hurts.

