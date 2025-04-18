Kris Delmhorst Announces Spring Tour Dates

(SGM) Kris Delmhorst is heading back out on tour in support of her highly praised new album, Ghosts in the Garden. Dates begin May 1 in Galway, NY, continue through Maine, Vermont, DC, Brooklyn and wrap up with hometown shows in Northampton and Groton, MA.

This is the final leg of a three-part release tour which started in the Midwest in early March and was followed by a West Coast run, with a couple of solo dates in Canada supporting Rose Cousins along the way.

As with the rest of the tour, the Northeast dates will feature the band from the recording of Ghosts: Minnesotan songwriter/producer Erik Koskinen on guitar, Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T, Jeffrey Foucault) on bass and Ray Rizzo (Josh Ritter, Anaïs Mitchell, Amy Helm) on drums. Erik Koskinen will play an opening set in Galway, Bennington, and Waterbury. Jeffrey Foucault, one of several guest singers on the album as well as Delmhorst's husband, shares the show in Brownfield, ME. Acclaimed Canadian songwriter Rose Cousins, who also provides guest vocals on Ghosts, opens the final four shows and Brooklyn's own Ana Egge, yet another guest on the album, will also join the bill in Brooklyn.

Ghosts in the Garden marks the first release for Delmhorst since 2020's Long Day in the Milky Way. The tours for that project were sidelined by the pandemic, so it's been since 2017's The Wild that she's been able to properly launch a new album. "I felt a little nervous bringing this record on the road - it's a collection of songs that deal intimately with grief, loss, and irrevocable change, and I wasn't sure how it would be received," she says. "What I'd hoped for in sharing it live was a sense of connection, a communal deep dive into emotion and vulnerability, and it's felt like that night after night on this tour. It feels like a really useful antidote to this time of turmoil and distress, just to be in a room full of people willing to soften together, willing to share their humanity."

Released on March 7th, Ghosts in the Garden, Delmhorst's 10th album, has received raves from the likes of No Depression, "Delmhorst has created yet another Americana masterpiece", American Songwriter, "It would be hard to imagine a more compelling set of songs" and Americana Highways "... a grand seduction of a record by an artist who has always been true to her heart and has perfected the art of digging deep to deliver spirited, nourishing compositions with lyrics which do far more than rhyme."

5/1 GALWAY NY - COCK 'N' BULL

5/2 BROWNFIELD ME - STONE MT ARTS CENTER (w Jeffrey Foucault)

5/3 BENNINGTON VT - THE COFFEE BAR

5/4 WATERBURY VT - ZENBARN

5/7 VIENNA VA - JAMMIN JAVA (w Rose Cousins)

5/8 BROOKLYN NY - LITTLEFIELD (w Rose Cousins AND Ana Egge)

5/9 NORTHAMPTON MA - IRON HORSE (w Rose Cousins)

5/10 GROTON MA - GROTON HILL MUSIC CENTER (w Rose Cousins)

