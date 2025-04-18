Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'

(ICLG) Lana Del Rey releases her new single, "Bluebird." The single is out now via Interscope Records. "Bluebird" was written by Lana Del Rey and Luke Laird. The pair produced the single together with Drew Erickson.

Last week, Lana Del Rey released her first single of 2025, "Henry, come on." This month, Lana Del Rey will play Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 25th.

2025 will also see Lana Del Rey embark upon a sold-out UK & Ireland summer tour which will see her play dates in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Cardiff. It is her first UK & IE stadium tour, including two dates at Wembley Stadium.

Friday, April 25th, Stagecoach Festival, Indio USA

Monday, June 23rd, Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK

Thursday, June 26th, Hampden Park, Glasgow UK

Saturday, June 28th, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool UK

Monday, June 30th, Aviva Stadium, Dubin IE

Thursday, July 3rd, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Friday, July 4th, Wembley Stadium, London UK

Sunday, August 3rd, Hinterland Music Festival USA

