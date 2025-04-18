.

Lorrie Morgan Cancels Live Appearances Due To Husband's Cancer Battle

04-18-2025
Lorrie Morgan Cancels Live Appearances Due To Husband's Cancer Battle

(PLA) Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, has canceled all concerts and appearances for the next two weeks per her manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.

Morgan's husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.

Country star, Pam Tillis will replace Lorrie on the current Alabama tour.

