Lorrie Morgan Cancels Live Appearances Due To Husband's Cancer Battle

(PLA) Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, has canceled all concerts and appearances for the next two weeks per her manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.
Morgan's husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.
Country star, Pam Tillis will replace Lorrie on the current Alabama tour.
Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan Reflect On Hosting ACM Awards
Lorrie Morgan Shares Tracy Lawrence Duet From A Moment In Time Reissue
T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour Tomorrow
Lorrie Morgan Returns With 'Dead Girl Walking'
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'- The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- more
Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'- Swizz Beatz Releases All-Star Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Soundtrack- UB40 Launching Relentless Tour This Summer-more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'
Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video
Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'
The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall