Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'

(NB) In anticipation of his upcoming 2025 One Assassination Under God Tour, iconic rock legend Marilyn Manson has revealed a cover of luminary musician Phil Collins' seminal song 'In The Air Tonight.'

The single has been released with the B-side track 'As Sick As The Secrets Of (Sleep)' on a Maxi Single CD, which sold out in just 4 hours. The tracks are available for streaming everywhere now.

MARILYN MANSON Worldwide One Assassination Under God Tour Dates:

May 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

May 3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana (SOLD OUT)

May 4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (SOLD OUT)

May 7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (SOLD OUT)

May 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

May 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

May 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

May 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)

May 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 24 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

July 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

July 19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Aug 7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

Aug 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Sep 3 - Istanbul, TR - Bonus Parkorman

Sep 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Sep 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Sep 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sep 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Sep 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Oct 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

Oct 5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 29 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

Oct 31 - Bournemouth, UK - Windsor Hall

Nov 1 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

Nov 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Nov 4 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Nov 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Nov 9 - Nantes, FR - Zénith

Nov 11 - Paris, FR - Zénith (SOLD OUT)

Nov 13 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

Nov 14 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 15 - Prague, CZ - Fortuna Sports Hall

Nov 17 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 19 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar (SOLD OUT)

Nov 20 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Nov 22 - Bern, CH - Festhalle Bern

Nov 23 - Grenoble, FR - Le Summum (SOLD OUT)

Nov 25 - Bergamo, IT - Chorus Life Arena (SOLD OUT)

Nov 27 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Olimpic de Badalona

Nov 28 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

Nov 30 - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno

Related Stories

Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour

Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video

Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Love Ghost and Tim Skold Team Up For New Single and Video

News > Marilyn Manson