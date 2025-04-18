Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'

(NB) In anticipation of his upcoming 2025 One Assassination Under God Tour, iconic rock legend Marilyn Manson has revealed a cover of luminary musician Phil Collins' seminal song 'In The Air Tonight.'
The single has been released with the B-side track 'As Sick As The Secrets Of (Sleep)' on a Maxi Single CD, which sold out in just 4 hours. The tracks are available for streaming everywhere now.
MARILYN MANSON Worldwide One Assassination Under God Tour Dates:
May 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)
May 3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana (SOLD OUT)
May 4 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
May 6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (SOLD OUT)
May 7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (SOLD OUT)
May 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
May 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues (SOLD OUT)
May 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
May 15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)
May 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (SOLD OUT)
May 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
May 24 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
July 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
July 19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
Aug 7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
Aug 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Sep 3 - Istanbul, TR - Bonus Parkorman
Sep 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Sep 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sep 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Sep 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)
Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Oct 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater
Oct 5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 29 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
Oct 31 - Bournemouth, UK - Windsor Hall
Nov 1 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
Nov 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
Nov 4 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Nov 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Nov 9 - Nantes, FR - Zénith
Nov 11 - Paris, FR - Zénith (SOLD OUT)
Nov 13 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
Nov 14 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov 15 - Prague, CZ - Fortuna Sports Hall
Nov 17 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov 19 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar (SOLD OUT)
Nov 20 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Nov 22 - Bern, CH - Festhalle Bern
Nov 23 - Grenoble, FR - Le Summum (SOLD OUT)
Nov 25 - Bergamo, IT - Chorus Life Arena (SOLD OUT)
Nov 27 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Olimpic de Badalona
Nov 28 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
Nov 30 - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno
