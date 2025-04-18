Orlando Kallen Share 'Don't Worry Baby' For His Birthday

(BHM) Rising Australian pop star Orlando Kallen (OK) is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "Don't Worry Baby," today for his birthday. Following the success of his debut EP Leave Me Bleeding, which saw the breakout hit "Ex Wants Me Dead" climb to #10 on the Mediabase Rhythmic Indie Charts and secure the #1 spot on the Global DRT Radio Indie Charts, Orlando is back with a fresh and compelling sound that promises to resonate with audiences worldwide.

"Don't Worry Baby" showcases Orlando's ability to craft infectious melodies with a cinematic depth, drawing listeners into an emotional journey of love, reassurance, and raw vulnerability. The song, while lighthearted and melodic on the surface, carries a darker twist underneath. "Something I like to do in my writing is to always have a twist. Although this is such a lighthearted melodic pop song, when you dig into the lyrics, it's kinda twisted, and I love that juxtaposition," explains Orlando.

Beyond its thematic depth, the song has also taken on new meaning for OK personally. "This song is my way of saying-I've always got you, no matter what. Over the past couple of months since writing this song, a lot has changed in my personal life, and this song now is like looking in the mirror and telling myself, 'Don't worry, it's all gonna be ok...' I guess that's the cool thing about songwriting, it's always a reflection of your life in a moment of time... As you grow with different life experiences, the song grows with you to find meaning in a new perspective."

Orlando blends influences from pop icons such as Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Presley,OK brings a unique energy to the modern pop landscape. His sultry vocals, heartfelt instrumentation, and emotionally charged lyrics create a signature style that is both edgy and deeply personal.

With this release, Orlando Kallen continues to push boundaries, solidifying his status as an artist to watch in 2025.

