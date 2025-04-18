Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'

(PM) Puddle of Mudd is ready to shake up the music world with their latest album, Kiss The Machine. The album will be released on May 2, 2025, via Pavement Entertainment.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, the album's lead single, "Beautimous," is available now on all digital platforms, and the full album is available for pre-order and pre-save.

Kiss The Machine showcases the band's fearless approach to music and their commitment to innovation. "There's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this record," says Scantlin. "We wanted to mix and match different styles together, have fun, and just create something fresh. It's all about pushing boundaries and breaking out of the same old vibe."

Kiss The Machine reflects the raw energy and personal journey of Scantlin, who was fully immersed in every aspect of its creation. "This album was a moment of clarity - me looking in the mirror. I was there night after night in the studio, learning, recording, pushing myself, and making sure every part of it felt authentic. I'm super proud of how it all came together," says Scantlin.

Kiss The Machine is a testament to resilience and creative freedom. "I just want people to feel something - to smile, and have some hope in their hearts," Scantlin shares. "Music has the power to heal, and if these songs help someone through a tough time, that means everything to me. That's what this album is all about."

KISS THE MACHINE Track Listing:

1. Beautimous

2. Free

3. In Love with a Dancer

4. Back Against the Wall

5. Firefly

6. Maniac

7. Baby You Da Best

8. Everything

9. Win Win Win

