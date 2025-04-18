Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'

(PM) Puddle of Mudd is ready to shake up the music world with their latest album, Kiss The Machine. The album will be released on May 2, 2025, via Pavement Entertainment.
To give fans a taste of what's to come, the album's lead single, "Beautimous," is available now on all digital platforms, and the full album is available for pre-order and pre-save.
Kiss The Machine showcases the band's fearless approach to music and their commitment to innovation. "There's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this record," says Scantlin. "We wanted to mix and match different styles together, have fun, and just create something fresh. It's all about pushing boundaries and breaking out of the same old vibe."
Kiss The Machine reflects the raw energy and personal journey of Scantlin, who was fully immersed in every aspect of its creation. "This album was a moment of clarity - me looking in the mirror. I was there night after night in the studio, learning, recording, pushing myself, and making sure every part of it felt authentic. I'm super proud of how it all came together," says Scantlin.
Kiss The Machine is a testament to resilience and creative freedom. "I just want people to feel something - to smile, and have some hope in their hearts," Scantlin shares. "Music has the power to heal, and if these songs help someone through a tough time, that means everything to me. That's what this album is all about."
KISS THE MACHINE Track Listing:
1. Beautimous
2. Free
3. In Love with a Dancer
4. Back Against the Wall
5. Firefly
6. Maniac
7. Baby You Da Best
8. Everything
9. Win Win Win
Puddle of Mudd Share 'My Baby' To Announce Album
Puddle Of Mudd, Scott Stapp, Sugar Ray Lead Honeymoon Rock Fest
Puddle of Mudd Share 'Go To Hell' Lyric Video
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'- The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- more
Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'- Swizz Beatz Releases All-Star Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Soundtrack- UB40 Launching Relentless Tour This Summer-more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'
Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video
Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'
The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall