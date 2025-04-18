R2R MOE And Sheff G Deliver 'Hawk 'Em' Video

(ICLG) Alongside the announcement that his forthcoming mixtape Road 2 Riches Vol. 1 will arrive soon, Harlem rap newcomer and "Angelic Drill" originator R2R MOE has just shared a remix to his recent single, "HAWK 'EM", featuring Brooklyn rap star Sheff G -- out now along with an accompanying music video.

The 3-minute drill hymn gets a fresh perspective, with Sheff G sliding his harmonic verse across the entrancing vocal sample and pace-shifting drums, while R2R MOE weaves his patient delivery into the pockets of the production. The link-up with Sheff G for the "HAWK 'EM" remix arrives on the heels of a momentous 2024 year that saw R2R MOE earn a transformative co-sign from UK rap royalty, Skepta.

What began as cross-continental admiration soon gave way to the collab single "Miss Independent" (12M+ Streams), a seamless fusion of London grime and New York drill, as well as an energetic performance at Skepta's Big Smoke Festival in London. Late last year, R2R MOE embarked on a tour across Asia, performing in cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul, connecting with international audiences along the way, and drawing inspiration from an array of cultures -- blooming his already strong musical narrative beyond the streets of New York.

R2R MOE has had a steady yet calculated rise in the rap sphere, garnering buzz with standout tracks like "9 LIVES", "FAIR2ME2", and "FACE2FACE", the latter of which featured Cash Cobain, Vontee the Singer, and Chow Lee. The Harlem artist also caught the spotlight with his recent sold-out NYC headline show and On The Radar performance. Through it all, his work ethic has been beyond astute, with the rapper releasing 28 tracks on his SoundCloud in 2024 alone and kicking off 2025 with new releases "PLUTO" (feat. Highway) and "PROGRESSION". Now with the "HAWK 'EM" remix, R2R MOE is continuing to challenge rap's status quo - bringing a melodic take and blue-collar lyricism to his city's sound.

