South Jersey Pop Punkers FRND CRCL Deliver 'Nice Guy'

(BPM) South Jersey pop punk torchbearers FRND CRCL are back with vengeance. Their newest single, "Nice Guy," delivers a punch of 2000s nostalgia with a modern twist. The high-octane anthem that channels the golden era of pop-punk-think punchy guitar riffs, anthemic hooks, and raw, relatable lyrics.

This is the second official single from their upcoming fourth full-length album, JRSY FRSH, set to drop May 30. Previously Featured on Paste, AltPress, Ones To Watch, New Noise Magazine and more, "Nice Guy" is FRND CRCL doing what they do best-capturing emotion, energy, and era-all in under three minutes.

With a chorus made to be shouted in sweaty basement shows and just the right amount of digital polish, the track taps into that familiar angsty energy while still pushing the genre forward.

Following the genre-blending success of "Late Nites"-a bold mix of country twang and pop-punk swagger-"Nice Guy" doubles down on FRND CRCL's roots, reminding fans why they fell in love with the band in the first place. The release gives another taste of what to expect from JRSY FRSH: a fearless, fun, and fresh take on pop-punk with a Jersey attitude.

