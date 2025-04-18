Stream Big D and the Kids Table's Ben Basile's New Single 'Cacao Knibb'

(Earshot) Acclaimed bassist Ben Basile (pronounced "ba-sill-ee"), best known for his work with Big D and the Kids Table, is thrilled to announce the release of his new single, "Cacao Knibb" the third track from his debut solo album, 'Benergy', set to drop May 2nd via Sleep Walk Sounds.

Ben says, ""Cacao Knibb" has been in development for a long time and took years to find its final form which appears on the album. The title is a play on words with two of my favorite things: Ska music and Dark Chocolate. Cacao Nib being a piece of a dried cacao bean and Lloyd Knibb was the original drummer with The Skatalites who pretty much created the whole style! I always love when ska is blended with latin rhythms, so that was also a part of the inspiration for this piece. "Cacao Knibb" feature's the album's co-producer Jon Degen on saxophone, as well as a piano solo by my longtime friend Sean Morrison."

'Benergy', the album's title, originated from a lighthearted moment with one of Basile's bass students. "When I play ska punk, like with Big D and The Kids Table, it's all about playing on top, playing with momentum and energy. Pushing the music the entire time," Basile explains. His student's response? "Benergy?"-a phrase that stuck and ultimately became the album's name.

