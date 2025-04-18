Stream Big D and the Kids Table's Ben Basile's New Single 'Cacao Knibb'

(Earshot) Acclaimed bassist Ben Basile (pronounced "ba-sill-ee"), best known for his work with Big D and the Kids Table, is thrilled to announce the release of his new single, "Cacao Knibb" the third track from his debut solo album, 'Benergy', set to drop May 2nd via Sleep Walk Sounds.
Ben says, ""Cacao Knibb" has been in development for a long time and took years to find its final form which appears on the album. The title is a play on words with two of my favorite things: Ska music and Dark Chocolate. Cacao Nib being a piece of a dried cacao bean and Lloyd Knibb was the original drummer with The Skatalites who pretty much created the whole style! I always love when ska is blended with latin rhythms, so that was also a part of the inspiration for this piece. "Cacao Knibb" feature's the album's co-producer Jon Degen on saxophone, as well as a piano solo by my longtime friend Sean Morrison."
'Benergy', the album's title, originated from a lighthearted moment with one of Basile's bass students. "When I play ska punk, like with Big D and The Kids Table, it's all about playing on top, playing with momentum and energy. Pushing the music the entire time," Basile explains. His student's response? "Benergy?"-a phrase that stuck and ultimately became the album's name.
Big D and the Kids Table's Ben Basile Shares New Solo Song '74 Leonard Street'
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'- Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who- AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store- more
Watch Clip of Pink Floyd Recording The Dark Side of the Moon- Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show- more
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'- The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns- more
Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'- Swizz Beatz Releases All-Star Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Soundtrack- UB40 Launching Relentless Tour This Summer-more
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Launching 'Rock The Tides'
Zak Starkey Reacts To Being Fired By The Who
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
ONE OK ROCK Reveal 'C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.' Video
Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'
AC/DC Launch High Voltage Pop Up Store
Hear We Came As Romans New Anthem 'Bad Luck'
The Story So Far Plot U.S. Tour This Fall