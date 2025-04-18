Superheaven Return With Frist New Album in 10 Years

(DoC) Superheaven have released their long-awaited new Self-Titled album, the band's first full-length release in 10 years, which is available today via Blue Grape Music. The collection is available across all streaming platforms and in several exclusive and limited vinyl colorways. The band have also shared a new music video for the album's opening track "Humans For Toys," which is directed by Britain Weyant.

Recorded and engineered by the band's own Jake Clarke and Zack Robbins, and co-produced by Will Yip [Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy], Superheaven follows the band's influential 2015 album Ours Is Chrome. On Superheaven, the band returns with a towering collection that sees them pushing at their boundaries with a sense of pensive gloom, and features the singles "Long Gone," "Numb To What Is Real," "Cruel Times," and "Star At The Void." VICE wrote, "Superheaven are back and, dare we say, better than ever," and Revolver attested, "the cult post-hardcore heavies are back in fine f***ing form." Stereogum praised their "heavy, churning guitar-storm about feeling numb and remote," while Consequence affirmed, "Superheaven are modern torchbearers of the heavy post-grunge guitar sound, harnessing daisy-chained pedals and cranked amplifiers into walls of sonic comfort"

This spring, Superheaven will head out on a 2025 North American headline tour in support of their long-awaited new self-titled album. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Glare and SPY, and will kick off on April 27th at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO. The trek includes stops in Los Angeles, Berkley, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and concludes with a performance at New York's Brooklyn Steel on May 20th [tour itinerary / admat below]. Furthermore, Superheaven also have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025 including: LDB Fest in Louisville, KY (April 26th), Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (June 13th), Outbreak Fest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15th), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 18-21st) and more.

