Swizz Beatz Releases All-Star Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Soundtrack

(ER) Epic Records and GRAMMY Award-winning iconic producer, rapper, DJ, entrepreneur, and cultural connoisseur Swizz Beatz release the Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Original Series Soundtrack. Get it here.

The 10-track project features stars and luminaries such as Pusha T, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica and Tobe Nwigwe. It notably marks the fourth consecutive soundtrack from the critically acclaimed MGM+ original series to be produced by Swizz Beatz, who has overseen the music since the series' debut season in 2019.

The new soundtrack was first teased last week via "Pain," the Sauce Walka and Tobe Nwigwe-featured song released just before the April 13th premiere of Season 4. The buzzworthy single, accentuated by its sample of DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem" (also produced by Swizz Beatz), jumpstarted anticipation for another captivating body of work, which Swizz has become known for during his tenure as the soundtrack's visionary.

True to form, Swizz is joined by a lengthy list of Hip-Hop heavyweights on the new project, including Jadakiss and Pusha T, who feature on the soundtrack's new single, "Danger Danger," which was first heard during the season premiere episode. Over a grimy, droning instrumental, Swizz, Pusha and Jadakiss deliver a street anthem as grim as the scenery from Godfather of Harlem that interpolate the song's music video, a grayscale feature starring all three artists.

The magic doesn't stop there. Scarlip, Conway the Machine, Larry June, and none other than Jay Electronica also feature on the official soundtrack, alongside several appearances from UK-based band Cruel Youth, fronted by Teddy Sinclair (Natalia Kills).

Swizz's ability to match the tone of Godfather of Harlem to its soundtrack has earned acclaim across the industry, from Rolling Stone to Billboard. In conversation with Okayplayer, Swizz recalled the moment the show's lead star, Forest Whitaker, made the call to make Swizz's musical role with the show official. "When I got the phone call directly from Forest to do a heavy educational piece, I immediately said 'yes'," Swizz said. "What I love most about this show is that it reveals relationships I never knew, such as Malcolm X and Bumpy Johnson dealing with the Italians and Cubans on the streets I grew up in, in Harlem and the Bronx."

The fourth season of the show covers the ongoing feud between the renowned crime boss Johnson (Whitaker) and New York's mafia families. Frank Lucas, played by Rome Flynn, provides a wrinkle for the new season, as his emergence following the tragic death of Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell) comes into focus. See the full tracklist below and tune in for Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, streaming Sundays at 9ET/8CT on MGM+.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 Soundtrack Tracklist:

01 - Pain feat. Tobe Nwigwe, Sauce Walka

02- City is Mine feat. Swizz Beatz, Larry June, Conway the Machine & Sauce Walka

03 - Danger Danger feat. Swizz Beatz, Pusha T & Jadakiss

04 - Crown Don't Make You King feat. Conway The Machine & Cruel Youth

05 - Can You See Me Now feat. Swizz Beatz

06 - Leaflets feat. Jay Electronica

07 - New York City feat. Swizz Beatz & ScarLip

08 - Afro Harlem feat. Maglera Doe Boy & Sean Cross

09 - Time To Say Goodbye feat. Cruel Youth

10 - Victorious feat. ScarLip & Cruel Youth

