The Kody Norris Show Mark Grand Ole Opry's 100th With 'In The Circle'

(2911) The multi-SPBGMA Award-winning and International Bluegrass Music Association-nominated group, The Kody Norris Show, is thrilled to announce the release of their new single "In The Circle" which is available now!

The third single from their upcoming new album 'Highfalutin' Hillbilly,' coming out June 6th. The group is paying homage to the Grand Ole Opry for its 100th anniversary this year and to all of the legendary members who paved the way. Written by close friend and Grand Ole Opry square dancer Larry Chunn, the song paints a portrait of a young dreamer's perspective...bringing Kody's story full "circle." This single was premiered by Country Evolution.

"Our third single from our forthcoming album on Rebel Records features one written by my dear friend, Larry Chunn," shares Norris. "In The Circle" is not your typical Opry tribute song but one that we feel shines a little different light on our journey to this hallowed circle. With a slower pace than what fans might typically expect from us, "In The Circle" gives us the opportunity to paint a picture of our biggest musical dream coming true...and just in time to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry!"

Including a recent national TV performance on FOX & Friends, The Kody Norris Show is in the midst of their 'Rhinestone Revival' Tour, bringing their infectious energy to audiences nationwide. Fans can catch them live at upcoming festival dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The Kody Norris Show continues to captivate audiences with their electrifying stage presence, tight harmonies, and signature rhinestone suits. The group has become a staple in bluegrass, earning multiple SPBGMA awards and IBMA Award nominations, and their albums All Suited Up (2021) and Rhinestone Revival (2023) both charted on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart. From the Grand Ole Opry to SiriusXM, they are a driving force in keeping traditional bluegrass alive while bringing it to new audiences.

The Kody Norris Show's 'Rhinestone Revival' Tour Dates:

APR 19 - Bluebirds and Bluegrass at Dauset Trails Nature Center / Jackson, Ga.

APR 26 - Flagler Museum / Palm Beach, Fla.

MAY 01 - Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 03 - Holiday Hills Bluegrass Festival / Laurel Hill, Fla.

MAY 09 - Malpass Brothers Music Festival / Denton, N.C.

MAY 10 - Heritage Hall / Mountain City, Tenn.

MAY 14 - Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City / Branson Mo.

MAY 15 - Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City / Branson Mo.

MAY 16 - Grottoes Bluegrass Festival / Grottoes, Va.

MAY 17 - Hoedown Throwdown / Sparta, Tenn.

MAY 23 - Hills of Home Bluegrass Festival / Coeburn, Va.

MAY 24 - Capitol Arts Center / Bowling Green, Ky.

MAY 30 - Rhythm On The Rails / Union City, Tenn.

MAY 31 - NEPA Bluegrass Festival / Tunkhannock Pa.

JUN 01 - Norwood Village Green / Norwood, N.Y.

JUN 06 - Cherokee Bluegrass Festival / Cherokee, N.C.

JUN 07 - Farm Jamb / Bagdad, Ky.

JUN 08 - Sunday Morning Country at the Grand Ole Opry House / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 13 - Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival / Vancouver Island, B.C.

JUN 14 - Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival / Vancouver Island, B.C.

JUN 15 - Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival / Vancouver Island, B.C.

JUN 20 - Randy's Old Time Pickin' Parlor / Bloomingdale, Ga.

JUN 21 - Doc's Lost Mountain / Marietta, Ga.

JUN 25 - Rudyfest / Moorehead, Ky.

JUN 26 - Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival / Centre Hall, Pa.

JUN 27 - JennyBrook Bluegrass Festival / Tunbridge, Vt.

JUN 28 - ROMP / Owensboro, Ky.

JUL 04 - PEI Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival / Charlottetown, PEI

JUL 05 - PEI Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival / Charlottetown, PEI

JUL 09 - Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 10 - Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 12 - Backyard Breakdown / Mountain City, Tenn.

JUL 16 - Gypsy Hill Park / Stanton, Va.

JUL 17 - Industrial Strength Summer Festival / Xenia, Ohio

JUL 24 - Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Concert Series / Athens, Ala.

JUL 25 - Backbone Bluegrass Festival / Strawberry Point, Iowa

JUL 26 - Big Grass Bluegrass Festival / Paragould, Ark.

AUG 01 - Ridge Jam / Blue Ridge, Ga.

AUG 02 - Farmers Branch Bluegrass Festival / Farmers Branch, Texas

AUG 03 - Farmers Branch Bluegrass Festival / Farmers Branch, Texas

AUG 08 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 09 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 10 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 11 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 12 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 13 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 14 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 15 - Danny Stewart Bluegrass Cruise / Alaska

AUG 21 - Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival / Litchfield, Maine

AUG 22 - Pickin' in The Pasture / Lodi, N.Y.

AUG 23 - Bluegrass Bash at Sunny Hill Campground / Bolivar, N.Y.

AUG 30 - Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 12 - Walnut Hills Bluegrass Festival / Dayton, Ohio

SEP 13 - Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration / Beaver Dam, Ky.

SEP 18 - Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival / Kodak, Tenn.

SEP 19 - Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival / Buena Vista, Va.

SEP 20 - Blasin' Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

SEP 27 - 4th Annual Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest & World Class Jam / Marlinton, W. Va.

OCT 24 - Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

NOV 07 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 08 - Bluegrass Sampler / Racine, Wis.

NOV 22 - A Curtis Andrew Auction Facility / Fredericksburg, Md.

NOV 23 - The Russell Theatre / Lebanon, Va.

NOV 29 - Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival / Brooksville, Fla.

Related Stories

The Kody Norris Show Deliver 'The Auctioneer' Video

'Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show' Exhibit Now Open At Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

The Kody Norris Show Unplug For 'Fiddler's Rock' Video

The Kody Norris Show Share 'The Legend of Fiddler's Rock'

News > Kody Norris Show