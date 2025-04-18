The Weeknd Releases 'Drive' Video Featuring Jenna Ortega

(RM) The Weeknd drops his latest video "Drive" directed by revered filmmaker Trey Edward Shultz off his latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow ahead of the upcoming film of the same name coming May 16.
With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd presents the culmination of his trilogy of studio albums, following Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.
Lionsgate will release the film Hurry Up Tomorrow Directed by Trey Edward Shultz and starring Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, original music by The Weeknd and Daniel Lopatin on May 16. The film was produced by Manic Phase's Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim along with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.
