Wolves at the Gate Unleash 'Law Of The [Waste] Land' Visualizer

(AS) Wolves at the Gate will release new album Wasteland on May 30 via Solid State Records. Today, the band has shared the "LAW OF THE [Waste]LAND" visualizer.

"The song is a reflection on a world and humanity that has lost its grip on true justice," says singer/guitarist Stephen Cobucci. "But this isn't anything new. History tells endless stories of war, genocide, and injustice and a seemingly endless list of atrocities. There is something terribly broken in us by nature that exalts self-preservation. I've seen it firsthand in my own heart. I saw this confirmed to me by the words of an old Psalmist when he said, 'None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God.' As much as I tried to fight the reality of that truth, an honest look at myself told the same story."

He continues, "The song explores how we become both victims and enforcers of a merciless code. We cry out for justice but live by vengeance, doing what seems right in our own eyes while blaming the fallout on anything but ourselves. In the Wasteland, we crown ourselves as judge, jury, and executioner, all while crying out for peace we can't create. While confronting the chaos, we've normalized. We were hoping to ask a deeper question: What is left for the soul, when we abandon mercy and truth in pursuit of self-rule and self-preservation? Can mercy still come to the merciless?"

The song starts out ominously and quickly escalates to all fists and fury, alongside a groove that just won't quit. It's got ALL of the bounce.

Related Stories

Wolves at the Gate Stream 'Sythetic Sun' Visualizer

Wolves at the Gate Preview New Album With 'Parasite' Video

Wolves At The Gate Announce Covers Album With Incubus Classic

Wolves At The Gate Cover Twenty One Pilots' 'Heathens'

News > Wolves at the Gate