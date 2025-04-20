41's TaTa Teams With 24MMY For 'No Love'

(Republic) Skyrocketing towards superstardom in 2025, acclaimed rapper TaTa of Platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 links up with buzzing New York producer 24MMY on a hypnotic new single entitled "No Love" out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records. Once again, the duo tap into the creative chemistry they previously harnessed on fan favorite collaborations, including "Green Haired Girl" and "Maintenance Man."

"No Love" revolves around a thumping bassline, warbly vocal transmissions, woozy synths, and a head-nodding beat. TaTa cruises over the production with slick, smooth, and simmering bars. In the middle of a sneaky tryst, he gets braggadocios on bars such as, "Money long, it's like everything free," going on to wonder, "Why she want me be her boyfriend?"

The last time we heard from TaTa was on "Time Out" earlier this year. At the top of the year, 41-TaTa, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh-served up "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 6.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

In other big news, 41 will headline the main stage of Hot 97's Summer Jam on June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. They share the powerhouse bill with some of the brightest stars in the culture, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more.

Right now, the trio are hard at work on their mega-anticipated full-length debut album-coming soon.

