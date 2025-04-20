Ashland Craft Shares 'Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To'

(Leo33) Ashland Craft continues to blaze her own trail in country music with the release of her deeply personal new single, "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To," out today on all streaming platforms. The release arrives alongside the announcement of her upcoming full-length album, Dive Bar Beauty Queen, due out May 30.
Written by Ashland Craft, Jess Grommet, Willie Morrison, and Corey Elizabeth Grogan, "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To" reflects a softer, more introspective side of Ashland , as she confronts change, nostalgia, and the evolution of faith with raw honesty and grit. Set to the hum of mandolin, B-3 organ, and a gently driving rhythm section, the track captures Ashland's signature mix of vulnerability and strength-grounded by her unmistakable voice and storytelling prowess.
Produced by Ashland herself alongside longtime collaborators Lee Starr and Jess Grommet, the song is just one of eleven tracks on Dive Bar Beauty Queen, a self-assured, no-skip album that blends traditional country instrumentation with modern edge. Featuring previously released singles "Lie A Little," "Morning Person," "Right Damn Now," and more, the album is a bold and unapologetic statement from an artist known for her fearless honesty and Southern grit.
"This new album is the perfect blend of so many of my favorite musical influences," says Ashland. "It's honest, it's rough around the edges, it's meant to make you move and dance, and it captures exactly where I'm at in life & in music right now. The latest release, 'Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To' is such a special one-it's personal and reflective, which is exciting territory for me, and it speaks to the growth and changes that we all face while growing up. "
Ashland Craft Premieres 'Lie A Little' Video
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more
Punk Icons Rock Beatles Classics- Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'- Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'- more
Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- Sam Barber Shares Emotional New Track 'Man Of The Year'- Maren Morris- more
Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- Elliott Smith's 'Figure 8' Expanded On Vinyl For First Time - Watch Doechii's 'Anxiety' Video- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey
Larry McCray Announces New Album With 'Bye Bye Blues' Video
Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album
Veil Of The Serpent Cover Iced Earth Classic 'Last December'
The Commoners To Deliver 'Live In The UK' In May
Pop-Punk Veterans Teenage Bottlerocket 'Ready to Roll' With New Album
Gwar Celebrating 40th Anniversary With 'The Return of Gor Gor'
Patrick Wolf Shares 'Hymn Of The Haar'