Ashland Craft Shares 'Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To'

(Leo33) Ashland Craft continues to blaze her own trail in country music with the release of her deeply personal new single, "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To," out today on all streaming platforms. The release arrives alongside the announcement of her upcoming full-length album, Dive Bar Beauty Queen, due out May 30.

Written by Ashland Craft, Jess Grommet, Willie Morrison, and Corey Elizabeth Grogan, "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To" reflects a softer, more introspective side of Ashland , as she confronts change, nostalgia, and the evolution of faith with raw honesty and grit. Set to the hum of mandolin, B-3 organ, and a gently driving rhythm section, the track captures Ashland's signature mix of vulnerability and strength-grounded by her unmistakable voice and storytelling prowess.

Produced by Ashland herself alongside longtime collaborators Lee Starr and Jess Grommet, the song is just one of eleven tracks on Dive Bar Beauty Queen, a self-assured, no-skip album that blends traditional country instrumentation with modern edge. Featuring previously released singles "Lie A Little," "Morning Person," "Right Damn Now," and more, the album is a bold and unapologetic statement from an artist known for her fearless honesty and Southern grit.

"This new album is the perfect blend of so many of my favorite musical influences," says Ashland. "It's honest, it's rough around the edges, it's meant to make you move and dance, and it captures exactly where I'm at in life & in music right now. The latest release, 'Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To' is such a special one-it's personal and reflective, which is exciting territory for me, and it speaks to the growth and changes that we all face while growing up. "

