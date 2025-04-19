Baby Grizzley Streams 'First Night Out' Video

(Atlantic) Detroit rapper Baby Grizzley has dropped his eagerly awaited new single, "First Night Out," the track and the official music video are available now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment.

"First Night Out" - which puts a new spin on "First Day Out," the 4x RIAA Platinum-certified debut single by his brother, Tee Grizzley - marks the first solo release from Baby Grizzley since being home from prison, following 2020's "Add It Up" and "Twin Grizzlies (Feat. Tee Grizzley)," the latter found on the senior Grizzley's hit mixtape, The Smartest. Both tracks are joined by official music videos boasting more than 9M cumulative views.

2024 saw Baby Grizzley reemerge with "Pop Sh*t (Feat. Baby Grizzley)," a highlight of Tee Grizzley's top 20-charting album, Post Traumatic. Baby Grizzley continued his return to the spotlight with such recent releases as The Godfather's "WYA (Feat Baby Grizzley)," Glockboyz Tez x Baby Grizzley's "82 Gloxks," and Glockboyz Teejaee & Baby Grizzley's "Boy Would You." Now, with "First Night Out" and more solo music to follow, Baby Grizzley stakes his claim for hip-hop greatness.

