Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'

(PPR) Andy Frasco & The U.N. return with "Life is Easy," a blisteringly clever, tongue-in-cheek folk protest anthem that tackles everything from consumerism to climate change with a grin. The single features bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, cosmic country shredder Daniel Donato, Mike Gordon (Phish) and longtime Frasco collaborator Steve Poltz (Jewel, Rugburns), all joining forces on a rollicking, subversive singalong that threads the line between satire and sincerity.
"Andy Frasco is a mids-smokin' Mitzvah for everyone who has ears to hear," says Donato. "He has the comedic audacity of Andrew Dice Clay, the minimalist profundity of Shel Silverstein, wrapped in a warm-hearted Mr. Rogers style demeanor tinged with psychedelic illumination."
Built on foot-stomping acoustic rhythms, tight harmonies, and Frasco's signature blend of humor and humanity, "Life Is Easy" skewers the absurdity of modern life with lines like "They're selling us the blood / While they're all bleeding us" and "Depression on demand-and now it's storable." But beneath the satire lies a call to simplicity and presence.
"This is a song about turning off the news for a little bit and just enjoying life and stop fearing what we can't control," says Frasco. "There's so much craziness going on in the world-sometimes all we really need to do is go outside and listen to the birds sing."
"Being involved in this project was a dream come true," adds Steve Poltz. "Always a good time being in the Frasco orbit. He's up for anything and that's why he's so much fun to be around."
The release of "Life is Easy" follows a trio of standout singles from Growing Pains, each offering a different facet of Frasco's evolving artistry. First came the irreverent, glass-half-full anthem "Try Not to Die," co-written with Chris Gelbuda and built on a groove-heavy blend of humor and heart. Then came "Crazy Things," a surrealist take on love's absurdity co-penned with Poltz. Most recently, Frasco dropped "Swinging for the Fences"-a Motown-inspired love song for underdogs, featuring G. Love and Eric Krasno.
Together, these tracks lay the groundwork for Growing Pains, Frasco's 10th studio album-out May 23rd-which captures an artist in transition: wiser, more introspective, but still fueled by the same reckless joy that built his cult following. Self-produced for the first time, the album is equal parts soul-searching and celebratory, blending sharp songwriting with genre-hopping arrangements that reflect the messy, beautiful contradictions of modern life.
"I wanted to show people how I've grown as a songwriter," Frasco says. "That I wasn't just a crowd-surfing party guy in a bar band. This record is about finding balance in both music and life-focusing on the simple pleasures, embracing the grind, and taking nothing for granted because there are no guarantees tomorrow."
Known for his no-holds-barred live show-a mix of chaos, comedy, catharsis, and crowd-surfing-Frasco continues to build a one-of-a-kind career across platforms. In addition to his music, he's the host of the World Saving Podcast (with guests like Tony Hawk and Margaret Cho), the creator of a wildly successful variety show, and a champion for mental health awareness.
With Growing Pains on the horizon, Andy Frasco & The U.N. are hitting the road hard in 2025, bringing their euphoric live experience to festivals, clubs, and theaters across the country.
Andy Frasco & The U.N. - Tour Dates
Apr 19 - Atlanta, GA - SweetWater 420 Fest
Apr 26 - Copper Mountain, CO - Copper Sunsation
May 8-10 - San Jose del Cabo, MX - Viva El Gonzo
May 17 - Richmond, VA - Dominion RiverRock Festival
May 23 - Martinsville, VA - Rooster Walk 15
May 24 - St. Augustine, FL - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue
May 25 - Grundy County, TN - CAVEJAM at The Caverns
Jun 12 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club
Jun 13 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork
Jun 14 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival
Jun 19 - Almont, CO - Almont Resort
Jun 20 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln Cheyenne
Jun 21 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Howelsen Hill
Jun 22 - Huntsville, UT - Blues, Brews, and BBQ
Jun 25 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose
Jun 26 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge
Jun 27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Jun 28 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
Jul 3-4 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival
Jul 5 - Sherman, NY - The Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Jul 13 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box
Jul 18 - Thornville, OH - Secret Dreams
Jul 25 - Johnstown, PA - Flood City Music Festival
Jul 26 - Berwick, PA - Hog's Hollow Saloon
Aug 1 - Del Norte, CO - Rhythms on the Rio
Aug 2 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion
Aug 7 - Rochester, NY - Party In The Park
Aug 8 - Bouckville, NY - The Yard Amphitheater
Aug 9 - Matunuck, RI - Ocean Mist
Aug 10 - Wellfleet, MA - Beachcomber
Aug 13 - King Of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under The Stars
Aug 14 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse
Aug 15 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
Aug 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - New Realm Brewing Co.
Aug 21 - Black Mountain, NC - Pisgah Brewing Company
Aug 22 - Pittsboro, NC - The Big What?
Aug 23 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Aug 24 - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer
Aug 29 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Pavilion
Aug 30 - Kokomo, IN - Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion
Sep 9 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Sep 10 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
Sep 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Sep 12-13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Oct 11 - Eureka Springs, AR - Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival
