Chris Janson Announces New Single 'Me & A Beer'

(TPR) Multi-Platinum selling artist and electrifying live performer, Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming single, "Me & A Beer," out on April 25th.

The single is the first release off Janson's highly anticipated forthcoming album due out this summer via his newly minted partnership with Warner Music Group and Janson's own label imprint, Harpeth 60.

In addition to the track's release, Janson will also be dropping the official music video on April 25th. "Me & A Beer" will begin impacting Country radio on April 28th.

Stay tuned for more new music from Chris Janson this year as this livewire showman continues delivering the high-energy songs to keep you party going all summer long.

Related Stories

Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

Kid Rock Takes Chris Janson To Visit Paisley Park

Watch Chris Janson's 'Stay Rowdy' Video

Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum

News > Chris Janson