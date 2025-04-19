Dom Dolla & Kid Cudi Release 'Forever'

(CR) GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, producer, and DJ Dom Dolla teams up with genre-defying GRAMMY Award-winning Kid Cudi officially release their highly anticipated new single, "Forever" (via Three Six Zero / Columbia)

The collaboration arrives on the heels of Dom Dolla's sold-out doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he debuted the track live to 30,000 fans. In a surprise moment, Kid Cudi took the stage alongside Dom to perform the newly finished "Forever" and nostalgic hits "Pursuit of Happiness" and "Day 'N' Nite", marking Cudi's first live appearance since Coachella 2024.

While announcing "Forever," Dom and Kid Cudi shared a behind the scenes video on social media from inside EastWest Studios (Los Angeles), reflecting on how the record came together and the wave of nostalgia it stirred in them both.

Cudi says: "This resurrects all those cherished memories that kids had back when they were younger... it feels like 2010 again"

On the track, Dom says: "Like many people, I grew up a massive fan of Kid Cudi. In many ways, his music was the soundtrack to my youth. When we met for the first time earlier this year, he said to me, 'Dom... I don't want to write sad music anymore.' Given his lyrical history and how far he's come as an artist, I was excited to get into the studio and see what we could create. We set ourselves the challenge of writing the happiest song we could. Everyone knows the world is going through a pretty wild time at the moment, so we wanted to transport listeners to another time and place.I really hope you all enjoy Forever as much as we do"

To commemorate the release, Dom dropped an exclusive "Live @ Madison Square Garden" version of "Forever,"

