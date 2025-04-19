Foggieraw Returns With 'Prairie View' Video

(MR) Acclaimed rapper and masterful storyteller Foggieraw kicks off his next chapter with a soulful and stunning new single entitled "Prairie View" featuring Monaleo out now via Mercury Records. It marks his first release of 2025 and heralds a whole lot more to come.

Foggieraw leans into a confident and charismatic flow. Right out of the gate, he sets the scene, "Met you when we was at Prairie View," going on to paint a picture of complicated young romance. Monaleo counters with the female perspective on the same story, setting the record straight in her words. However, Foggieraw playfully replies with braggadocios bars of his own, "Besides how many me's out there? Very few." This back-and-forth instantly transfixes with cunning adlibs and verbal acrobatics.

The accompanying music video takes these rising stars back to Prairie View A&M University. Sporting a vintage Minnesota Vikings pullover, Foggieraw raps to the camera, channeling classic swagger. Directed by nehemyuh, the drama in the song's verses plays out on-screen, and Stunna 4 Vegas even makes a cameo!

Most recently, Lauryn Hill tapped him to join her on stage to perform during her iconic Miami Jazz In The Gardens set. He closed out 2024 with "Love Don't Cost a Thing" including a music video starring Anycia. HotNewHipHop praised, "There's a sense of unpredictability with Foggieraw that makes each one of his releases exciting to parse over."

Prior, "Stay Awhile" (feat. Ari Lennox) graced the ESSENCE "Best New Music This Week" roundup, and Rolling Out plugged it on "New Music Friday." Not to mention, Foggieraw supported Wale on the iconic MC's "Every Blue Moon Tour." Throughout 2024, Foggieraw has made a significant impact across music, fashion, and culture. He became a face of New Balance's 990v6 campaign, performed at the Chicago Bulls' "Club Red" concert, and directed Summer Walker's "Drown In My Love" video. His singles "Stay Awhile" and "Destiny" racked up millions of streams and earned praise from outlets like Billboard, Uproxx, Wonderland, and more. Foggieraw's momentum continued with a standout appearance in the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, while also securing co-signs from stars like Alicia Keys, SZA, Anderson.Paak, and more. He further infiltrated fashion, walking in Milan Fashion Week for Pharrell's Moncler collection and starring in campaigns for Nike Yardrunners and Sergio Tecchini.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Foggieraw in 2025. It's just the beginning!

