Frank Ray Delivers 'Miami In Tennessee'

(BBR) "Looking brighter than ever" (CMT), Frank Ray's "Miami In Tennessee" transports listeners to a sun-soaked paradise, blending the energy of South Beach with the heart of country music. With smooth vocals and an infectious rhythm, the track delivers a breezy, feel-good escape. Ray's heritage shines through on this release; consequently, it's easy to see why he's impacting fans and earning critical praise and industry accolades like this spotlight from Good Morning America as a "Latino country artist expanding the genre while honoring his roots."
Written by Chase McGill, Lindsay Rimes and Joybeth Taylor, "Miami In Tennessee" is now available, now-turn it up and take a trip with this new single produced by Grammy-nominated Dave Pittenger.
"'Miami In Tennessee' is a straight-up party-it's everything I bring to the stage wrapped into one song," Ray shares in anticipation. "It's country with a splash of my Latin roots, high energy, and just the right amount of heat. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and get ready-because Miami just rolled into Tennessee!"
Frank Ray brings a fresh perspective to country music-an artist rooted in authenticity, culture, and connection. Known for his magnetic stage presence, Ray infuses his Mexican-American heritage into the country genre, creating a sound that's uniquely his own. Whether he's dancing between English and Spanish lyrics or energizing crowds with his dynamic performances, Ray consistently pushes boundaries with heart and charisma. As a proud girl-dad, mental health advocate, and former first responder, his storytelling goes beyond music-it's about resilience, identity, and joy. Frank Ray isn't just making music-he's making space for an inviting new sound in the ever growing Country format.
