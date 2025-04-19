he Voice Finalist Jacquie Roar Streams New Song 'That's The Spirit'

(AP) Powerhouse country rocker and The Voice Season 24 finalist Jacquie Roar is turning the heat all the way up with the release of her latest single, "That's the Spirit." If you're not afraid to be the life of the party, this one's for you!

Co-written at Curb Word alongside hitmakers Bobby Tomberlin (Diamond Rio, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton) and Curt Gibbs (Dylan Scott, Rodney Atkins), "That's the Spirit" is a fast-paced, feel-good country anthem built for tailgates, bar nights, and bonfires.

An instant crowd-pleaser, "That's the Spirit" revs up with fiery vocals and a rebellious edge. With lyrics like "Don't you dare put that tailgate up / Let that moonshine in your solo cup / That's the stuff, raise 'em up, cheers to us," the song is a no-holds-barred celebration of good times, great friends, and living in the moment.

"That's the Spirit is the ultimate summer bop for when you have the music up and windows down," Jacquie says. "The sun is out, and you are the party. Now THAT is the spirit!"

The track follows Jacquie's explosive run of releases, including 2024 fan-favorites "Bad Habit," "Learn About Love," "High Heel High," and "Pass the Pain," as well as 2025's punchy single "Big Mood." Collectively, her catalog has already racked up nearly 500K streams and counting.

With her fierce spirit and undeniable charisma, Jacquie Roar is blazing her own trail - and she's just getting started!

