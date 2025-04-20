Hear Noah Rinker's New Song 'The Bend'

(WR) Building on a momentous past year, rising singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Noah Rinker shares his latest single "The Bend" via Warner Records. Teeming with emotion, the track illuminates the nuances of his eloquent songcraft, featuring strains of harmonica entwined with a hummable acoustic melody.

"The Bend" follows Noah's most recent buzzing single "Wherever I Go" which adorned the cover of Amazon's flagship Americana playlist, "bonfire" while Spotify placed it at #1 on the coveted "Hot Country" playlist. Holler Country already touted him among "25 New Artists for 2025," promising, "Rinker is no doubt going places." Meanwhile, the fan favorite "Save My Soul" has eclipsed 27 million total streams thus far, thanks in part to a recent sync on CBS' popular TV series, Fire Country. These successes have translated into booming growth, with Noah now boasting over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Emerging as a powerhouse performer, Noah brought down the house at Bowery Ballroom in New York City in front of a sold-out crowd alongside headliner Ty Myers. Next up, he will share stages with Dwight Yoakam, Wyatt Flores, and more throughout 2025.

His entirely self-produced 2024 After Dark EP followed his 2023 breakout single "Off My Mind," showcasing his seamless folk-pop blend with confessional lyrics that captivate. Buzzing out of the mountains of central California, Noah initially made waves online, posting covers and originals on TikTok. He enraptured listeners with a stripped-down sense of soul, conveyed through shuddering acoustic guitar chords and stark lyricism punctuated by his vulnerability and storytelling. This approach attracted hundreds of thousands of followers in addition to generating north of 5 million likes on TikTok. He caught the attention of Warner Records in 2024, signing to the label and kicking off a new chapter.

Stay tuned for much more from Noah Rinker in 2025.

TOUR DATES

4/26 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

5/9 Las Vegas, NV Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa #

5/10 Santa Clarita, CA Boots in the Park 2025

5/15 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum*

5/16 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center*

5/17 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena*

5/30 Saint Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ~

7/18 Redmond, OR Fairwell Festival 2025

8/9 Detroit Lakes, MN We Fest 2025

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT RedWest Fest



^with Wyatt Flores

*with Dwight Yoakam

# with Billy Currington

~with Sam Barber

