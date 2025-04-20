Jon Bellion Recruits Pharrell Williams For 'Horoscope'

(align) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Jon Bellion has announced his highly-anticipated upcoming album Father Figure, arriving on June 6. The album, which is Jon's first solo album in seven years, was originally announced via an email blast shared to his fans via The Beautiful Mind Club Forum on Monday, April 14 and received over 12,330 presaves. In addition to the album announcement, Jon has also shared a sample of the new music with "Horoscope" featuring legendary artist/producer Pharrell Williams.

Father Figure peels back the layers into modern-day fatherhood, as Jon shares his most vulnerable music to date. From the over pouring of love, pride, and care to the challenges, questions, and mistakes, the project showcases the many facets of what it means to be a loving father and supportive partner.

"Horoscope," recorded between Miami and Paris, highlights Bellion's dynamic songwriting and production style in collaboration with 13-time GRAMMY winner Pharrell Williams. The track begins as a tender piano ballad before transforming into a swirling blend of synths and saxophones. A heartfelt tribute to Bellion's wife, "Horoscope" serves as a thank you for her unwavering support as he pursues his dreams. The song is a promise that no matter how far he goes, he'll read her like a horoscope and come running if she ever needs him.

Jon on collaborating with Pharrell: "Pharrell is one of the greatest musical inspirations in my life. He's the reason I got into music. We had long, deep conversations about him being a father and what being a father means in his world, and how to balance it, and what it means for your children, for the life that you choose to live, as far as being a successful musical creative. He's one of my favorite people in the world."

Pharrell on collaborating with Jon: "Jon is a prolific spirit and is a skeleton key to any composition he applies himself to."

Jon on "Horoscope": "'Horoscope' is my thank you to my wife. I'm saying, hey, if you need me now, I will come back for you. Thank you for letting me do this. You're the reason I've even made it this far. If you need anything, you don't even need to say anything, I'll read you like a horoscope. I'll come right back home and set flame to all of it. You mean everything to me, but thank you for letting me chase my dream and get my dreams out, and thank you for holding it down for me. It's me saying goodbye to my wife at four in the morning: 'I'm gonna go out into the world, and if you need anything, you come first over everything.'"

Continuing to interact with his fan-focused website and forum of over 110k members, Jon shared an exclusive photo teasing the collaboration with Pharrell on April 15 - 72-hours in advance of the official "Horoscope" release. This move is just one of multiple "fan-first" drops that reinforce his deep appreciation for the community that has supported him over time, highlighting his ongoing efforts to foster a direct relationship with his audience - from exclusive content drops that have amassed over 28k downloads so far to interactive fan experiences.

Jon Bellion on his fans: "I really want to serve those who have been there with me and those who are already there. I walked away from everything at the peak of my career. We had an actual fan base that came out to shows, and now I feel a personalness to them. I want to give back to them. If new people come to the table, that's great, the music is incredible. But I think it's more about servicing the people who are ready to support because that's what this is all about."

"Horoscope" follows last month's release of Bellion's highly-anticipated single "Wash", which marked his triumphant return to solo music after six years out of the spotlight and has already amassed over 4.1 million streams. The track arrived with a visually stunning music video, shot across Iceland's breathtaking landscapes, which premiered exclusively to his fan club 48 hours before its official release. Dropped alongside "Wash" was "Kid Again", a nostalgic reflection on the carefree innocence of youth, which has garnered over 9.1 million streams.

Following the release of 2018's Glory Sound Prep, Bellion made headlines not only for his artistry but also for his decision to step away from solo music. Frustrated by inequitable recording and performance contracts and eager to focus on building a family, the Long Island native shifted his creative energy behind the scenes. In that time, he crafted chart-topping hits for Burna Boy, Rihanna, Anuel AA, Justin Bieber, Tainy, Khalid, Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello, Jon Batiste, Eminem, Fireboy DML, Skrillex, Dua Lipa, Jung Kook, Miley Cyrus, Quincy Jones, Pharrell, Timbaland, The Kid Laroi, Selena Gomez, Roc Marciano, Halsey, Ayra Starr, and Jimin.

In 2019, he founded Beautiful Mind Records, signing powerhouse artists like Tori Kelly and the soul-pop duo Lawrence. His undeniable success eventually led his label to renegotiate his contract, setting the stage for the return to his solo career.

As he steps into this new chapter of life and creativity, one thing is certain: Jon Bellion's journey is just beginning, and the best is yet to come.

FATHER FIGURE TRACKLISTING

Horoscope (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Father Figure

Oblivious

Why (feat. Luke Combs)

Wash

Vinny's Artichokes

Italia Breeze

Get It Right

Kid Again

Modern Times (feat. Jon Batiste)

Wash2

Rich and Broke

Don't Shoot

My Boy

Related Stories

News > Jon Bellion