Jordan Fletcher Releases 'State Road 13' EP

(TPR) Rising singer-songwriter, Jordan Fletcher, has released his latest EP, State Road 13 (via Triple Tigers Records), out now. Following the release of the first single off the project, "What Do I Know," Fletcher leans into the breezy summertime vibes of his coastal Florida upbringing, channeling some of the artists that inspired him and blending in some Country sensibilities to create a unique sound of his own.
Writing on all six tracks of the EP, Fletcher continues to prove himself to be a multi-faceted artist who has a story to tell. Jordan shared, "SR-13 is the road that went through the town I grew up in. It connected me to the river, the ocean and all the people that made me who I am.
"This project is full of songs that tell my story - not only in the words written, but also in the sounds that surround those words. It's like a little piece of home." Stream the EP here
