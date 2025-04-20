Keri Hilson Releases First New Album in 15 Years 'We Need To Talk'

(TCG) Multi-hyphenate talent Keri Hilson has released her highly anticipated new album We Need to Talk. It is an album that unfolds in three parts - Love, Drama and Redemption - and very much tells the story of a woman who has risen from the ashes like a phoenix. The project upholds the art of storytelling while Keri invites you further into her world, exposing raw emotion and hard-won wisdom.
Although Keri Hilson worked as a chart-topping Songwriter for many years prior, her big break as a recording artist came in 2005, when she signed with Super-Producers Timbaland & PolowDaDon to Interscope Records. Shortly after, Timbaland's collaborative single, "The Way I Are" became her first chart-topping hit as a performer.
Then, in 2009, Keri's debut album, titled In a Perfect World...was released, following her breakthrough solo single, "Energy" and other successful singles like the 2x Platinum hit, "Knock You Down." Her immense success continued with her Sophomore project, No Boys Allowed, which released in 2010 and included the Certified Platinum single, "Pretty Girl Rock." Stream the album here
