Key Glock Feels Like 'The Grinch' On New Single

(Republic) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled "The Grinch" .It heralds the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Glockaveli, out May 2, 2025.

On the track, synths chime and triumphant horns boom over a trunk-rattling beat. Key Glock leans into a laidback flow with unmatched charisma and confidence. During the verses, he takes a moment to look back. The momentum culminates on a chantable chorus as he proclaims, "I've been running wild since a jit...14, turned into the Grinch." Stay tuned for the action packed official music video releasing soon.

This anthemic cut lands on the heels of "No Sweat," which has already amassed north of 10 million global streams. In its wake, Pitchfork cited Glockaveli among "The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025." Plus, Brooklyn Vegan praised the song as "a fun dose of speaker-shaking, catchy Southern rap." HotNewHipHop professed, "Key Glock has found the sound that works for him, and continues to excel in that lane."

Next up, he launches the Glockaveli Tour. It promises to be his biggest and boldest North American jaunt yet. In support of the anxiously awaited album, he hits the road on May 21 in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on June 30 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Along the way, he stops in Queens, NY on June 8 for Governors Ball.

He set the stage for Glockaveli with "3AM in ToKEYo." Straight out of the gate, The Source applauded how, "Key Glock continues his run as one of rap's most dominant voices," and VIBE attested, "Key Glock is so consistent, and his story of being self-made is one people can resonate with." Not to mention, Billboard followed him for 24 hours at Paris Fashion Week in an exclusive content feature.

Key Glock rose up out of Memphis and broke through into the mainstream on his own terms. He has quietly achieved a staggering level of success and prominence, generating eight billion streams, notching eight multi-platinum or platinum singles, seven gold singles, and three gold albums. Moreover, he has earned three consecutive Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 in addition to cracking the Billboard Hot 100. His music has appeared everywhere from the Fast & The Furious franchise to Madden. It's no wonder Rolling Stone christened him one of "50 Innovators Shaping Rap's Next 50 Years." At the same time, this excitement has translated to the road. During 2024, he impressively sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, packing the house with over 10,000 fans.

It's just the beginning though. All signs point to Key Glock dominating 2025 with Glockaveli.

KEY GLOCK 2025 GLOCKAVELI TOUR DATES:

Wed May 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Fri May 23 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sat May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun May 25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu May 29 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

Fri May 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Sat May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Jun 05 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Sun Jun 08 - Queens, NY - Governors Ball^

Tue Jun 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu Jun 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Jun 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Jun 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sun Jun 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jun 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Jun 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jun 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

^Festival Date

Related Stories

Key Glock Announces 2025 GLOCKAVELI Tour

Key Glock Announces New Album With 'No Sweat' Video

Key Glock Delivers First Single and Video Of 2025 With '3am in ToKEYo'

News > Key Glock