Landon Smith Shares 'If Whiskey Were Free'

(Republic) Rising singer, songwriter, and guitarist Landon Smith releases latest single, "If Whiskey Were Free," written and produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton].

"I thought it would be really dope if I wrote a song with John Prine-style lyrics and a Zach Top kind of feel. Singing about real-life problems with a bit of humor mixed in. Those guys gave me the spark and that's how "If Whiskey Were Free" came about" -Landon Smith

"If Whiskey Were Free" follows a string of recent releases including "GFU" and "Weekend," both praised as "best new country songs" by Holler.

Stacking up tens of millions of streams independently, Landon attracted the likes of Dave Cobb to his corner. Cobb welcomed Landon to his studio in Savannah, GA, where they cut "GFU," "Weekend" and more music to come in 2025.

Last Month, Landon took the stage at GATAJAM Festival opening for Riley Green, Ella Langley, and more in Statesboro, GA marking his largest show to date with so much more in store for 2025!

Related Stories

Watch Landon Smith's 'GFU' Visualizer'

Watch Landon Smith's 'Weekend' Visualizer

News > Landon Smith