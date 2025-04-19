Landon Smith Shares 'If Whiskey Were Free'

(Republic) Rising singer, songwriter, and guitarist Landon Smith releases latest single, "If Whiskey Were Free," written and produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton].
"I thought it would be really dope if I wrote a song with John Prine-style lyrics and a Zach Top kind of feel. Singing about real-life problems with a bit of humor mixed in. Those guys gave me the spark and that's how "If Whiskey Were Free" came about" -Landon Smith
"If Whiskey Were Free" follows a string of recent releases including "GFU" and "Weekend," both praised as "best new country songs" by Holler.
Stacking up tens of millions of streams independently, Landon attracted the likes of Dave Cobb to his corner. Cobb welcomed Landon to his studio in Savannah, GA, where they cut "GFU," "Weekend" and more music to come in 2025.
Last Month, Landon took the stage at GATAJAM Festival opening for Riley Green, Ella Langley, and more in Statesboro, GA marking his largest show to date with so much more in store for 2025!
Watch Landon Smith's 'GFU' Visualizer'
Watch Landon Smith's 'Weekend' Visualizer
The Who Have Not Asked Zak Starkey To Step Down From Band- Seal's 'Crazy' Given A Dark Sabbath Inspired Makeover By His Bandmates- more
Punk Icons Rock Beatles Classics- Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'- Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'- more
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'- Ian Munsick's New Album 'Eagle Feather' Has Landed- The Marshall Tucker Band- more
The Weeknd Releases 'Drive' Video Featuring Jenna Ortega- Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'- Swizz Beatz- UB40 Launching Relentless Tour This Summer- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
The Revivalists Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Men Amongst Mountains'
Swedish Rockers The Devil Wears Nada Stream 'Late Night Talking'
Serj Tankian Teams With Gibson For Foundations Les Paul Modern VIP Package
Tony Holiday Delivers New Album 'Keep Your Head Up'
The Who Have Not Asked Zak Starkey To Step Down From Band
Seal's 'Crazy' Given A Dark Sabbath Inspired Makeover By His Bandmates
Sawyer Utah Shares 'One Last Time' Video
Singled Out: King Ludd's Trouble