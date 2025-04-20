Larry McCray Announces New Album With 'Bye Bye Blues' Video

(Noble) Celebrated blues singer and guitarist Larry McCray is set to release his powerful new album Heartbreak City on June 13, 2025, via KTBA Records, the label founded by Joe Bonamassa. To mark the announcement, McCray has dropped the album's lead single, "Bye Bye Blues," a soulful, finger-snapping throwback co-written with longtime collaborator Charlie Walmsley that channels the sounds of Johnnie Taylor, Bobby Bland, and Little Milton with a fresh, funky edge.

Produced by Grammy nominated duo Bonamassa and Josh Smith, Heartbreak City is a bold, unfiltered collection that finds McCray at the height of his powers-fusing raw blues with vintage soul, Southern grit, and a hard-won sense of joy. The ten-track album features standout contributions from Reese Wynans, Kirk Fletcher, and background vocalists Jade Macrae and Dannielle De Andrea, as well as guest guitar work from Bonamassa himself. The record was recorded at the iconic Sunset Sound in Hollywood and mixed by Alan Hertz.

On the title track, McCray taps into the spirit of the club stages that shaped his early career, with gritty vocals and a smoldering guitar solo that reflect his decades of road-tested experience. "I feel like this album captures all the different sides of who I am," says McCray. "It's soul, it's blues, it's truth. It's everything I've lived."

Across the album, McCray leans into themes of reflection, resilience, and redemption, drawing from decades of lived experience on and off the stage. His voice-gravelly, weathered, and full of soul-carries the weight of hard-earned wisdom, while his guitar work remains as fiery and fluid as ever. With dynamic arrangements, gospel-tinged harmonies, and a band that matches him punch for punch, Heartbreak City doesn't just revisit the blues-it reclaims it, reframing it through the lens of someone who's survived it, played it, and lived it for more than four decades.

The release follows 2022's Blues Without You, which marked McCray's long-awaited return after a seven-year hiatus. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues chart and was named the #1 Blues Album of 2022 by Blues Rock Review, solidifying his status as a torchbearer of modern blues. In 2024, McCray was inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame, a testament to his deep roots in the state and his enduring impact on American music. Now, Heartbreak City builds on that momentum. It's a record that reflects Larry McCray at his most self-assured and grounded in tradition, but more fearless than ever.

A native of Smackover, Arkansas, McCray grew up immersed in gospel, soul, and the blues stylings of B.B., Albert, and Freddie King. After relocating to Saginaw, Michigan, at age 12, he developed a style that merged deep blues with the fire of Hendrix and the Southern grooves of the Allman Brothers. He was signed in the late '80s as the first artist on Virgin Records' Point Blank imprint and released a string of widely praised albums including Ambition (1990), Delta Hurricane (1993), and Born to Play the Blues (1998). Over the course of his career, McCray has shared stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, Joe Walsh, the Allman Brothers, Jonny Lang, and of course, his modern-day champion and label head Joe Bonamassa.

"Larry McCray is a legend," shares Bonamassa. "We have known that for 30 years. He is the last of the great blues shouters from the Rust Belt. In the spirit of BB King, Luther Allison, and Little Milton, Larry is among the greats. It's now up to the world to rediscover him. He has been here all along."

Heartbreak City by Larry McCray

1. Try To Be A Good Man

2. Heartbreak City

3. Bye Bye Blues

4. Bright Side

5. Everything Falls On Me

6. I Know What I've Done (feat. Joe Bonamassa)

7. Keep On Loving My Baby (feat. Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith)

8. Hangman

9. Stop Your Crying

10. Crazy World

