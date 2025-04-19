Lecrae Teams With Miles Minnick For 'On Time'

(TFG) 4X GRAMMY Award-winning artist, author, actor and activist Lecrae blends his distinctive sound with West Coast flair on his latest single, "On Time," featuring Bay Area's Miles Minnick. Over a bouncy instrumental, Christian Rap's newest duo keep the momentum going following the success of March's "Heaven Sent", which premiered at Rolling Loud California.

"On Time" is a testament to the growing popularity of faith-based rap. The song finds Lecrae and Miles reinforcing their deep appreciation for God's divine timing. It reaches heavenly heights as they confidently flex about the blessing of waiting. Even when you don't understand how everything is coming together in your favor, the virtue of patience is a key aspect of deepening trust in a higher power.

Throughout their careers, both artists have uplifted the next generation of creatives. Every time Lecrae and Miles link up, it culminates into a viral smash. Their 2023 collaboration, "BIG!," amassed nearly half a million views on YouTube. Then, two years later, they reunited for a much-needed joint release after shutting down the stage at the world's largest hip-hop festival. Now, the God-fearing rap duo bring Christ to the culture over a West Coast-inspired soundscape.

Related Stories

Will Smith Opens Up On The Deep End With Lecrae

Lecrae Responds To Kendrick Lamar With 'Die For The Party'

News > Lecrae