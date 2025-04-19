Maren Morris Reveals 'Bed No Breakfast' Visualizer

(CR) Maren Morris has released her new track "bed no breakfast" today. The track is the second single from her upcoming fourth album D R E A M S I C L E, which is set for release on May 9, and arrives with a new visualizer.

Playful, empowered, and unapologetically honest, "bed no breakfast" captures a moment of post-romantic realness with Maren's signature lyrical wit. Describing the song, Maren shares: "bed no breakfast" is my cheeky little song about wanting personal space after... personal closeness. It's about a right to your own comforts on your own terms even while having some good-natured fun with somebody. Drunk girls don't cry... they kick you out."

The track showcases a lighter, tongue-in-cheek side of D R E A M S I C L E, a record that weaves together themes of self-reclamation, gratitude, loss, and growth. With "bed no breakfast," Maren continues carving out a lane uniquely her own-one where confidence, humor, and emotional depth all seamlessly coexist.

This new release follows Maren's 3 buzzed-about Coachella 2025 performances, where she debuted new material and reminded festivalgoers of her incredible live presence. Her dreamy desert weekend - which included a set at White Claw Sessions and surprise guest moments with Gustavo Dudamel & LA Philharmonic as well as Zedd - punctuates what has already been a monumental return for Maren, as she reintroduces herself with fearless energy and full honesty.

