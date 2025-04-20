Matt Schuster Has A 'Dumb (Good Ol' Time)' With New Single

(WMN) Matt Schuster is serving up a good ol' time with his latest song, "Dumb (Good Ol' Time)," available now. Penned by Jesse Fink, Cleo Tighe, Peter Fenn, and Josh Murty, the high-energy track is poised to be the soundtrack for a night on the town.

The track arrives on the heels of Schuster's recently released "Empty Clip" and preludes additional new music to come from the singer this year. Hailing from the heart of small-town Southern Illinois, Schuster's artistry resonates with the warmth of classic rock and the invigorating ambition of modern pop, redefining the sonic landscape of Nashville and beyond.

After getting his start by releasing music independently, Schuster has garnered over 220M global streams to date with tracks like "Bail Money," "Thought You Were," and others. The Spotify Hot Country Artist To Watch for 2024 has toured with the likes of Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Scott, Ashley Cooke, and Brantley Gilbert.

