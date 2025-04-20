Sam Barber Shares Emotional New Track 'Man Of The Year'

(Atlantic) RIAA 2X PLATINUM-certified singer/songwriter Sam Barber shares his new song, "Man of the Year" - a soul-baring reflection on life's endless uncertainty and struggle. His first new music since his acclaimed debut album Restless Mind, "Man of the Year" adds a stunning new intensity to his sparse yet powerful sound.

Written entirely by Barber, "Man of the Year" opens as the 21-year-old artist takes stock of the despair all around him and within his own heart ("Is it in my mind, or are we all just sinking?/ Still fueled by the pain that never left me last season"). As the moody but cathartic track reaches its chorus, Barber shares his personal philosophy and finds his own version of solace: "You gotta take it as it goes 'cause it doesn't get easier, dear/It's all an empty hole, and f*** it if I ain't the man of the year....No matter what you know, there's no making sense of why we're here." Threaded with plenty of hard truths ("I'm trying, but money ain't enough to make me feel like a rich man"), "Man of the Year" ultimately delivers an unforgettable anthem for surviving a potentially soul-crushing world.

Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Noah Kahan, Cody Jinks) and Joe Becker, "Man of the Year" brings Barber's existential musings to a brooding collision of Country and Folk-Rock. With its potent rhythms and urgent acoustic guitar work, the track intensifies its melancholy mood with a cascade of shadowy textures and darkly hypnotic guitar tones. Emblazoned with a flurry of banjo riffs at the bridge, the result is an exquisite setting for Barber's captivating voice and its gritty expression of weary determination.

Related Stories

Sam Barber Launching North America Tour

Sam Barber Shares 'Thought Of You' To Announce New Album

Sam Barber To Headline Ryman For The First Time

Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single

News > Sam Barber