Sawyer Utah Shares 'One Last Time' Video

(PH) Sawyer Utah has released the official music video for his song "One Last Time", The track is the latest single from his debut EP WHEREVER U ARE.
Written after a health scare, "One Last Time" is Utah's reminder to himself just how quickly life can be put into a new perspective. Paired with a chilled, lo-fi beat, the artist's emotive vocals shine a light on the vulnerable lyrics and track's central message.
The accompanying video finds Utah performing against a moody backdrop of twinkling city lights, and the video comes ahead of his forthcoming single "tears & wishes," out May 2.
Sawyer has been honing his craft since childhood in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he began playing guitar at age six. By middle school, he was already exploring music production - building a home studio in his parents' basement, where he taught himself recording and production techniques.
Utah has found his sweet spot producing and writing releases for indie pop and country artists including Zach Hood, ROSIE, Matt Hall, Graham Bright, Madelyn McGee, mxrgan, Connor McCutcheon, Alex Angelo and more.
Sawyer Utah Shares Midnight Mix Of 'TEXAS'
Sawyer Utah Shares 'san fran (solo stripped)'
Singled Out: Sawyer Utah's REMINDED
The Who Have Not Asked Zak Starkey To Step Down From Band- Seal's 'Crazy' Given A Dark Sabbath Inspired Makeover By His Bandmates- more
Punk Icons Rock Beatles Classics- Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'- Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'- more
Dierks Bentley Serves Up New Song 'Well Well Whiskey'- Ian Munsick's New Album 'Eagle Feather' Has Landed- The Marshall Tucker Band- more
The Weeknd Releases 'Drive' Video Featuring Jenna Ortega- Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Bluebird'- Swizz Beatz- UB40 Launching Relentless Tour This Summer- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
The Revivalists Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Men Amongst Mountains'
Swedish Rockers The Devil Wears Nada Stream 'Late Night Talking'
Serj Tankian Teams With Gibson For Foundations Les Paul Modern VIP Package
Tony Holiday Delivers New Album 'Keep Your Head Up'
The Who Have Not Asked Zak Starkey To Step Down From Band
Seal's 'Crazy' Given A Dark Sabbath Inspired Makeover By His Bandmates
Sawyer Utah Shares 'One Last Time' Video
Singled Out: King Ludd's Trouble