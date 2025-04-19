Sawyer Utah Shares 'One Last Time' Video

(PH) Sawyer Utah has released the official music video for his song "One Last Time", The track is the latest single from his debut EP WHEREVER U ARE.

Written after a health scare, "One Last Time" is Utah's reminder to himself just how quickly life can be put into a new perspective. Paired with a chilled, lo-fi beat, the artist's emotive vocals shine a light on the vulnerable lyrics and track's central message.

The accompanying video finds Utah performing against a moody backdrop of twinkling city lights, and the video comes ahead of his forthcoming single "tears & wishes," out May 2.

Sawyer has been honing his craft since childhood in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he began playing guitar at age six. By middle school, he was already exploring music production - building a home studio in his parents' basement, where he taught himself recording and production techniques.

Utah has found his sweet spot producing and writing releases for indie pop and country artists including Zach Hood, ROSIE, Matt Hall, Graham Bright, Madelyn McGee, mxrgan, Connor McCutcheon, Alex Angelo and more.

