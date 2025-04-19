Seal's 'Crazy' Given A Dark Sabbath Inspired Makeover By His Bandmates

() Fresh off the massive Seal 30th Anniversary World Tour, Seal's backing vocalist Heather St. Marie and guitarist / backing vocalist Mat Dauzat assume their normal roles as Americana power duo Dauzat St. Marie to pay homage to their boss with a dark Southern Soul Americana spin on Seal's 1991 hit song "Crazy."

In a further nod to Dauzat St. Marie's storied history, the duo takes an unexpected sharp turn in the bridge, touching on Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" (Mat is also guitarist/backing vocalist for the Prince Of Darkness's daughter Kelly Osbourne, and Dauzat St. Marie shares over two decades of history with the Osbourne family).

Seal, after discovering Dauzat St. Marie via YouTube performance videos, initially contacted Mat (via FaceTime, in fact!) and invited him to join the band on guitar duties and backing vocals for the Seal 30th Anniversary World tour (Heather would join the band later). Soon after, Seal and Mat made TV appearances as an acoustic duo performing his hit "Kiss From A Rose" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and "Good Morning America" as the world tour was getting its start. The 30th Anniversary tour band, which included famed producer of Seal's records - Trevor Horn - on bass and as Musical Director, also featured Horn's New Wave band The Buggles (whose music video for their song "Video Killed The Radio Star" was the very first music video to ever air on television) as the opening act. Trevor, having also seen Dauzat St. Marie's YouTube performance videos, recruited Mat to handle guitar and backing vocals in The Buggles as well.

During the UK portion of the world tour, Seal invited Heather to join the band as backing vocalist, marking the first time she and Mat had ever been in a band together that was not their own. When the tour wrapped, Dauzat St. Marie embarked on a US arena tour with REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield, and then immediately entered their studio in Los Angeles to record their version of Seal's hit "Crazy" which is now available on all streaming platforms!

