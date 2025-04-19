Serj Tankian Teams With Gibson For Foundations Les Paul Modern VIP Package

(Prime PR) Gibson is proud to partner with Serj Tankian, the lead singer and songwriter for the GRAMMY Award-winning hard rock band System Of A Down, to release the Serj Tankian "Foundations" Les Paul Modern, a unique guitar and tour experience package inspired by Tankian's release last fall of his new Foundations EP on Gibson Records and part of Gibson Custom collaborations with legendary Gibson artists.
"I'm honored to working with the Gibson family on a number of projects all under the headline of 'Foundations'," says SERJ TANKIAN. "Foundations means where you come from and the roots that you've established, it means how deeply you are embedded within your own society, arc and your own world. When we decided to put out the EP FOUNDATIONS on Gibson Records, that's one to the things I wanted to impart, that the songs go back many years as original demos that were later finished, so we released that record and now we are unveiling the companion signature guitar. The 'Foundations' guitar is ingrained with a piece of my artwork titled 'Sunburst', it's a beautiful guitar and the collection includes the guitar, a signed vinyl of the FOUNDATIONS EP, a print of the 'Sunburst' artwork, my memoir 'Down with the System', and a pair of VIP tickets to any of our 2025 System Of A Down, North American stadium shows."
Only 25 guitars and music experience packages are available, exclusively launching worldwide today via Gibson.com and at the Gibson Garage flagship store in Nashville. To learn more, call the Gibson Garage Nashville at (615) 933-6000 or click here.
The SERJ TANKIAN "Foundations" Les Paul Modern guitar and music experience package includes:
1. A signed "Foundations" Gibson Les Paul Modern guitar
(autographed on headstock).
2. A signed vinyl copy of Serj Tankian's FOUNDATIONS EP of new music.
3. A signed copy of Serj Tankian's memoir "Down With The System."
4. A signed 18 x 24" museum-quality print of Serj's artwork "Sunburst," which is featured on the guitar and the EP cover.
5. A pair of VIP tickets to an upcoming System Of A Down concert this fall of the purchaser's choice on one of six North American dates in the following cities: two in New York City, two in Chicago, and two in Toronto.
Watch/share the brief interview with SERJ TANKIAN regarding the creation of the "Foundations" Gibson Les Paul Modern guitar
