SmithField Share 'Heaven Has A Grand Ole Opry'

(117) Continuing a time-honored tradition in Country music of male/female duet partners, Trey Smith and Jenn Fielder of SmithField released their brand new single "Heaven Has A Grand Ole Opry". The heartfelt track pays tribute to the legends of country music and imagines a heavenly stage where the greats of the genre still perform, making it a powerful nod to the genre's rich legacy.

The song blends traditional country themes with SmithField's modern sensibility-creating a track that's both nostalgic and fresh. From lyrics that evoke vivid images of June Carter Cash smiling at Johnny, to the unmistakable sound of Bill Monroe's mandolin and the memory of Merle Haggard, Minnie Pearl, and Loretta Lynn-the song delivers a flood of emotion for any listener with a love and respect for the classics.

"The Grand Ole Opry is the most special stage we have ever played, and we've been lucky enough to play it over 40 times," said SmithField, adding, "It gave us our start in Music City, and magical things have happened ever since we first graced that stage. We wanted to honor the past greats that stepped into the circle before us during their 100th Anniversary celebration. The Opry is the beating heart of country music."

I hope heaven has a Grand Ole Opry,

Where the cowboys and the angels go,

Cause if heaven has a Grand Ole Opry,

I bet it's one hell of a show

