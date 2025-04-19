Swedish Rockers The Devil Wears Nada Stream 'Late Night Talking'

(BJF) Swedish melodic rock band The Devil Wears Nada proudly announce the release of their new single and lyric video, "Late Night Talking," as well as their highly anticipated debut album, Postalgia, due out via renowned U.S. hard rock label Eonian Records with presales opening Friday, April 18th.

Fusing 80s melodic rock nostalgia with eerie theatrical flair, Postalgia is a dynamic debut that channels the golden age of AOR with a bold, modern twist. Bursting with high-octane anthems, haunting melodies, and storytelling drenched in theatrical drama, the album draws clear influence from icons such as Alice Cooper, Ghost, and Lordi - while carving a distinct sound of its own.

"Postalgia began as my escape during the pandemic-an outlet when the world felt upside down," shares drummer and founding member Ludvig Alfvén. "It took two years, 23 demos, and a whole lot of trial and error before we landed on the final version. This record is the heartbeat of who we are."

