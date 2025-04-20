.

Tayla Lynn Shares Of Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn's 'Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed'

04-20-2025
Tayla Lynn Shares Of Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn's 'Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed'

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in collaboration with StarVista Music, is proud to announce the release of "Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed," the latest single from Tayla Lynn's upcoming album, Singin' Loretta - a heartfelt tribute to her iconic grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Premiered by Country Evolution, the track captures the timeless storytelling and emotional depth that defined Loretta's legendary career. With her signature blend of passion and authenticity, Tayla brings new life to the classic hit, delivering a soulful performance that honors her grandmother's legacy while adding her own personal touch.

Singin' Loretta marks Tayla's second full-length solo album and features a collection of beloved songs that celebrate the spirit and strength of Loretta Lynn's music. Alongside "Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed," the album includes favorites like "Rated 'X'," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's On the Way," "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (with Lovin' On Your Mind)," and "You're Lookin' at Country," as well as lesser-known treasures like "There He Goes" and "The Titanic." Singin' Loretta will be available on May 30th.

"I remember watching an interview once when Memaw was asked 'how many of those songs are about your husband, Doolittle?'" She said "All of 'em", to which the interviewer asked if Papaw ever got mad. She said 'Oh no honey, he just laughed all the way to the bank."

Related Stories
Tayla Lynn Shares Of Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn's 'Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed'

Tayla Lynn Pays Tribute To Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn

News > Tayla Lynn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more

Punk Icons Rock Beatles Classics- Marilyn Manson Takes On Phil Collins Classic 'In The Air Tonight'- Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'- more

Day In Country

Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- Sam Barber Shares Emotional New Track 'Man Of The Year'- Maren Morris- more

-
Day In Pop

Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- Elliott Smith's 'Figure 8' Expanded On Vinyl For First Time - Watch Doechii's 'Anxiety' Video- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Have a Happy 4/20 With These Smoking Accessories

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey

Larry McCray Announces New Album With 'Bye Bye Blues' Video

Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album

Veil Of The Serpent Cover Iced Earth Classic 'Last December'

The Commoners To Deliver 'Live In The UK' In May

Pop-Punk Veterans Teenage Bottlerocket 'Ready to Roll' With New Album

Gwar Celebrating 40th Anniversary With 'The Return of Gor Gor'

Patrick Wolf Shares 'Hymn Of The Haar'