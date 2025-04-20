Tayla Lynn Shares Of Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn's 'Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed'

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in collaboration with StarVista Music, is proud to announce the release of "Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed," the latest single from Tayla Lynn's upcoming album, Singin' Loretta - a heartfelt tribute to her iconic grandmother, Loretta Lynn. Premiered by Country Evolution, the track captures the timeless storytelling and emotional depth that defined Loretta's legendary career. With her signature blend of passion and authenticity, Tayla brings new life to the classic hit, delivering a soulful performance that honors her grandmother's legacy while adding her own personal touch.
Singin' Loretta marks Tayla's second full-length solo album and features a collection of beloved songs that celebrate the spirit and strength of Loretta Lynn's music. Alongside "Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed," the album includes favorites like "Rated 'X'," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's On the Way," "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (with Lovin' On Your Mind)," and "You're Lookin' at Country," as well as lesser-known treasures like "There He Goes" and "The Titanic." Singin' Loretta will be available on May 30th.
"I remember watching an interview once when Memaw was asked 'how many of those songs are about your husband, Doolittle?'" She said "All of 'em", to which the interviewer asked if Papaw ever got mad. She said 'Oh no honey, he just laughed all the way to the bank."
Tayla Lynn Pays Tribute To Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn
