The Bangles' Vicki Peterson and Beach Boys' John Cowsill Release 'Long After The Fire'

(dpm) Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill are thrilled to announce the release of their debut album, Long After The Fire, produced and engineered by Paul Allen. The album comprises songs written by John's late brothers, Barry and Bill Cowsill. It's a love letter of sorts and a beautiful one at that.

About the new single "Fool is the Last One to Know," John Cowsill effuses, "I love how the track swings. It kicks ass. I get to pretend I'm Elvis or Dwight Yoakam on this one. It has the type of twang and is a hoot to play live. While recording, I remember trying to practice a double shuffle on drums in the studio on this one, but I couldn't get it down, so what you hear is the single shuffle. My brother Bill would've wanted the single shuffle the listener hears on the recording. He would not want what Bill would call a 'Hollywood Shuffle,' where the drummer swings the shuffle beats on the snare drums instead of just playing the backbeats on the 2 and the 4.

He continues, "Bill's idea of 'fun' was so serious that you didn't know that you weren't having fun, and if you had too much fun, he'd lean over with his hand holding a guitar pick and slap you with it! Bill could command a room as soon as he stood on the stage. He'd grab you right away, and you would pay attention. He was Elvis."

Vicki adds "I love how John sounds on 'Fool Is The Last One To Know.' It's a fun song to play and sing live because I feel like I'm at the Grand Ole Opry. This song showcases Bill Cowsill and Jeffrey Hatcher's love for country swing of the 1950s. It's a true duet honoring some of the classic country duos, like Tammy and George." Check out the album here

