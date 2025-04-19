The Commoners To Deliver 'Live In The UK' In May

(Noble) Riding high off the strength of their previous releases, Find A Better Way and Restless, The Commoners return to EU/UK in May 2025 for a four-week tour across five countries, bringing a brand-new offering in the form of a nine-song album The Commoners: Live In The UK, recorded live in the UK in 2024.

The album is released by Gypsy Soul Records on May 16th. The first live single "The Way I Am" is available on all streaming platforms now. Introducing nine new live recordings to get you moving and shaking. Songs you know and love with added parts, extended sections, performed live on tour in the UK in 2024.

"The UK has become a second home for us," says the Commoners bassist, Ben Spiller. "Over the last couple of years, we have had the pleasure of rocking dozens of shows over the course of 4 UK tours. Every time we head back things get bigger and better. On our last run through the UK with The Sheepdogs, we had the idea to record a few of our final shows. The recordings sounded huge, and we immediately knew we had to do something with them."

Mixed and mastered by The Commoners' lead guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo at RHC Music in Toronto, this album features nine tracks from the Find A Better Way and Restless albums, featuring extended intros, outros, solos, and brand new never-before-heard parts of the songs.

"This album means a lot to the band because what you hear is 100% authentically us," says Citrullo. "It's the true Commoners live show experience, captured from the perspective of a fan in the crowd. It's loose, heavy, and full of energy. We were wrapping up a long tour when we recorded this... the band was riding high. You can feel the energy in the room, it's electric."

The Commoners will support the release of the album with an extensive five-week EU/UK tour that will take the band across Germany, the Netherlands, France, England, and Sweden.

ALBUM TRACKLIST

1- Shake You Off (4:19)

2- The Way I Am (5:25)

3- Who Are You (4:19)

4- Gone Without Warning (4:26)

5- Restless (5:48)

6- See You Again (5:01)

7- Devil Teasin' Me (6:54)

8- Fill My Cup (5:02)

9- Find a Better Way (5:58)

