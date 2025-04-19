Trap Dickey Streams New Track 'Day Shift'

(UM) Cemented as hip-hop's hottest newcomer, buzzing South Carolina rap phenomenon Trap Dickey unleashes a bold new single entitled "Day Shift" out now.
He initially previewed the song as part of a medley with "Gettin Money" during his From The Block Performance. An electric guitar loop practically chokes the track's thumping beat. Trap Dickey leans on the production with heavy and hard-hitting rhymes, teeming with charisma and confidence. Like a neighborhood narrator, he draws everyone into his gritty vision of the streets. He sets the scene, "My cousin work the block, that's every morning like a day shift." He finally goes on to declare, "I'm putting on for everything that's in the streets."
The new single arrives on the heels of "Gettin Money" featuring OJ Da Juiceman. XXL hailed it among "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week" while Hip-Hop Vibe dubbed it "The Ultimate Trap Anthem," going on to predict, "With his authenticity, strong collaborations, and dedication to his craft, Dickey is well on his way to becoming a household name in hip-hop."
Right now, Trap Dickey is on the road supporting multiplatinum rap superstar DaBaby on his "Spring Semester" tour at college across the country.
"Spring Semester" College Tour supporting DaBaby:
4/18 Salt Lake City, UT Gem Nightclub
4/19 Orlando, FL University of Central Florida
4/26 Houston, TX Mocha Fest
5/2 Knoxville, TN University of Tennessee
